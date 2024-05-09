2024 Chilliwack Youth Health Centre Run for Youth – May 25

Chilliwack -The 2024 Chilliwack Youth Health Centre 5K Run for Youth is Saturday May 25 in the back field at Chilliwack Secondary. You can register at the event or on line here.

CYHC are expecting the Acting Mayor Nicole Read, Chief Derek Epp and Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter to be there to kick off the run and it looks like it is going to be a great family event.

Proceeds to help the Youth Centre.

CYHC are honoured to support youth within Ts’elxwéyeqw the traditional and unceded territory of the Stό:lō Nation.