Skip to content

2024 Chilliwack Youth Health Centre Run for Youth – May 25

Home
Community
2024 Chilliwack Youth Health Centre Run for Youth – May 25

Chilliwack -The 2024 Chilliwack Youth Health Centre 5K Run for Youth is Saturday May 25 in the back field at Chilliwack Secondary. You can register at the event or on line here.

CYHC are expecting the Acting Mayor Nicole Read, Chief Derek Epp and Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter to be there to kick off the run and it looks like it is going to be a great family event.

Proceeds to help the Youth Centre.

CYHC are honoured to support youth within Ts’elxwéyeqw the traditional and unceded territory of the Stό:lō Nation.

Share This:

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts