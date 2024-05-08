Hope Fire Add Two Assistant Chiefs

Hope – With a focus on emergency management, Council for the District of Hope has approved the creation of two new full-time positions in the Fire Department.

Congratulations to Battalion Chief Nolan Lothian and fire fighter Caleigh Flynn on being promoted to the new position of Assistant Chiefs.

“This addition to our fire service demonstrates a strong commitment to emergency management from our Mayor and Council” says Chief Thomas Cameron. These positions will not only increase our capacity for emergency response but also enhance the emergency preparedness and response programs including Interface Wildfire, Emergency Support Services (ESS) and overall fire prevention.

Also worth noting, Hope’s Volunteer Fire Service responds to over 700 calls per year. “This is an investment in our future that sets the tone to better protect our fire fighters and provide an increased level of service to our residents” adds Chief Cameron.”