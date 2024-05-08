Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – Chilliwack – May 8

Chilliwack – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
CHAPMAN, Jeffrey
Age: 42
Height: 6’4” ft
Weight: 241lbs
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: Fail to Comply with Probation
Warrant in effect: May 1, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
ROGERS, Darrel
Age: 44
Height: 5’10” ft
Weight: 166lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: Mischief $5000 or Under, Assault with Intent to Resist, and Breach of Release Order
Warrant in effect: May 7, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
ROBINSON, Corey
Age: 47
Height: 6’3” ft
Weight: 251lbs
Hair: Brown/Blonde
Eyes: Hazel
Wanted: Indecent Act in a Public Place x2 and Fail to Appear.
Warrant in effect: May 7, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack