Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – Chilliwack – May 8

Chilliwack – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

CHAPMAN, Jeffrey

Age: 42

Height: 6’4” ft

Weight: 241lbs

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Fail to Comply with Probation

Warrant in effect: May 1, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

ROGERS, Darrel

Age: 44

Height: 5’10” ft

Weight: 166lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Mischief $5000 or Under, Assault with Intent to Resist, and Breach of Release Order

Warrant in effect: May 7, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

ROBINSON, Corey

Age: 47

Height: 6’3” ft

Weight: 251lbs

Hair: Brown/Blonde

Eyes: Hazel

Wanted: Indecent Act in a Public Place x2 and Fail to Appear.

Warrant in effect: May 7, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack