Chilliwack Griffin Security Guard Assaulted

Chilliwack (Chilliwack RCMP) – On Sunday evening (May 5, 2024 @ 10PM) the Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report that a Griffin Security guard was assaulted by a lone male. Griffin Security guards had asked the male to remove himself and his belongings from a private property in the downtown area. The male became aggressive and assaulted one security guard. Police were able to identify the male through investigative avenues. The male was located nearby and arrested, he was held in police custody to appear in court at a later time.

2024-17865