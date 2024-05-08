Skip to content

Chilliwack Griffin Security Guard Assaulted

Home
Community
Crime
Chilliwack Griffin Security Guard Assaulted

Chilliwack (Chilliwack RCMP) – On Sunday evening (May 5, 2024 @ 10PM) the Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report that a Griffin Security guard was assaulted by a lone male. Griffin Security guards had asked the male to remove himself and his belongings from a private property in the downtown area. The male became aggressive and assaulted one security guard. Police were able to identify the male through investigative avenues. The male was located nearby and arrested, he was held in police custody to appear in court at a later time.

2024-17865

Share This:

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts