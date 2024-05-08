Skip to content

Chilliwack Farmer Passes His Own Stolen Tractor on the Road

Chilliwack – On Sunday (May 5, 2024) a local farmer called the Chilliwack RCMP to report he had observed his own tractor being driven by unknown people in the Greendale area. The farmer approached the occupants of the tractor who then fled in a separate vehicle. After returning to his property with the tractor, the farmer noticed his barn had been broken into and other items had also been stolen. The Chilliwack RCMP is working with the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section to identify the thieves.

