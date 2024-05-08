British Slide Guitarist Martin Harley at Harrison Memorial Hall – May 18 (VIDEO)

Harrison – On Friday May 18, the Harrison Festival Society will be presenting the world-renowned British slide guitarist Martin Harley at the Harrison Memorial Hall. This will be the Society’s final show of its 2023/24 Season of the Performing Arts, before undertaking final preparations for the 2024 Harrison Festival of the Arts (July 12-21).

Martin Harley has been making music and touring the world for over two decades.

The show begins at 7:30pm pm with doors opening at 6:30pm. Tickets can be purchased online at www.harrisonfestival.com, or at the Ranger Station Gallery in Harrison. There will also be tickets available at the door.