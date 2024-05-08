Abbotsford School of Integrated Arts, Sumas Mountain Present – Hans Christian Anderson’s The Ugly Duckling – May 15 to 18

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford School of Integrated Arts, Sumas Mountain is proud to present the musical adaptation of Hans Christian Anderson’s story of The Ugly Duckling.

**PLEASE NOTE CAST INFO – we have two casts for the event. Note the dates.

DANDELION Cast – Wednesday, May 15th & Friday, May 17th

CATTAILS Cast – Thursday, May 16th & Saturday, May 18th

Special VIP gift for guests who purchase tickets to both Evening performances on Friday and Saturday!

Step into the enchanting world of “A Poultry Tale,” where the vibrant spirit of Spring dances through the farmyard, accompanied by the whimsical melodies of newfound friendships and self-discovery.

Meet Drake, a spirited duck whose mind often wanders beyond the confines of the farm, and Ida, the nurturing mother hen who cherishes her precious eggs. As the eggs near hatching, anticipation fills the air, but when the peculiar Ugly emerges, the farm’s harmony is momentarily disrupted. Despite his unconventional appearance, Ugly’s journey unfolds into a heartwarming tale of acceptance and belonging.

As Ugly navigates a world that often misunderstands him, he encounters a colorful cast of characters—from the mischievous Cat to the wise military geese, each offering a unique perspective on life and love. Alongside Ugly, audiences embark on a transformative adventure filled with laughter, tears, and ultimately, the triumph of embracing one’s true identity.

With spellbinding songs like “Hold Your Head Up High” and “Warts and All,” the musical paints a poignant portrait of resilience and the enduring power of love. From tender moments of self-reflection to exhilarating escapades, Honk! promises an unforgettable theatrical experience that will leave hearts soaring and spirits uplifted.

Join them as they celebrate the beauty of diversity and the unbreakable bonds that unite us all in this extraordinary tale of courage, compassion, and the joy of being different. Don’t miss your chance to be swept away by the magic of Honk! – a musical masterpiece for the young and the young at heart.