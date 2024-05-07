UFV Soccer Sign Abby and Langley Recruits

Fraser Valley (UFV Athletics) – The University of the Fraser Valley women’s soccer team announced the addition of two new recruits on Monday, with Abbotsford’s Emma Olson, and Langley’s Bella Sullivan set to join the Cascades for their 2024 season.



Olson is a prolific striker from WJ Mouat Secondary, while Sullivan is a fullback that can play on either side of the pitch from DW Poppy Secondary. Both players join UFV after playing club soccer for Langley United’s 2006 girls BCSPL squad.



UFV head coach Ari Adams explained that Olson and Sullivan bring important aspects to either end of the pitch.



“Emma adds depth to our attack. She has been a key contributor for her club team at Langley United, and she works hard to put the ball in the back of the net.”



“Bella shows a real desire to work hard and improve her game. She is a player who will not only push her teammates but will make it difficult for attackers to get by her.”

Olson explained that signing with the Cascades opened up opportunities to play at the next level.

“UFV was an excellent option for me to pursue my dreams of playing soccer at the U SPORTS level, and I enjoyed learning about the soccer and academic programs and what it has to offer. I like the competitive mindset UFV has, and the plans coach Ari has moving on into the upcoming season.”

Sullivan was also positive about her choice to join the Cascades.

“I chose UFV as it has a great academic program with a welcoming community, and an amazing women’s soccer team that I am proud to be apart of.”

“I am looking forward making many meaningful connections, enjoying my time in the sport, and experiencing accomplishments with my teammates.”

The Cascades ended their 2023 season with a 6-5-3 record in the regular season to make the playoffs. The team will look to improve on that finish when their 2024 season gets underway in the fall.

All of the Cascades Conference games are available to be streamed live and on demand at canadawest.tv. Visit gocascades.ca to stay up to date on Cascades news and follow @ufvcascades on social media to keep up with all the action.