UFV Basketball Signs Vancouver College Standout

Fraser Valley – (UFV Athletics) MBB: Cascades bring in Velasquez as newest recruit for 2024-25

The University of the Fraser Valley men’s basketball team announced on Tuesday that they have added Vince Velasquez as their newest recruit as they continue to build for their 2024-25 season.



Velazquez, a six-foot-one point guard, comes to UFV from Vancouver College and the Drive Basketball club.



UFV head coach Joe Enevoldson noted that his newest recruit’s consistency and steadiness on the court stands out.



“We watched him play a lot and always had the same impression. We were very impressed with his demeanour, his consistency, and his steadiness at an important position. Everything from him was always just a model of consistency.”



“Everything we have heard about Vince is that he is a great teammate, a willing worker in the weight room and, is going to be great in the community. He is a high character guy for us, and at that position you need to be able to lead your team.”

The 2024 Sea to Sky All-Star noted he chose UFV based on the balance of athletics and academics.

“I believe that this university will help me strive to the best of my abilities both in academics and in athletics,” Velasquez explained.

“My goals are to help the basketball program reach an even higher level, to maintain a great GPA academically, and to develop great relationships with the staff and students at UFV.”

