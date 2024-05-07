2024 Abbotsford Summit Soccer Camps – July and August

Abbotsford – The goal for Summit Soccer Schools is to provide accessible and affordable soccer programming in the Fraser Valley community for ALL. Over the past 2 years they have been committed in providing players from all clubs within the Fraser Valley to come together and develop their soccer skills and understandings in a fun and engaging environment.

Camps are designed and facilitated by local professionally certified coaches. Staff has had experience working with youth soccer players at all levels and age groups including school academies, grass roots / developmental programs, and Metro/ HPL teams.

Sessions will involve a variety of technical and tactical activities and small sided games. Players will be provided with opportunities to work with coaches in 1 on 1, and in small group settings.

Website info is here.

2024 Abbotsford Soccer Summit Camp