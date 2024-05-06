OBITUARY – Eldon Unger – Chilliwack Alderman and Rotarian Dies

Chilliwack – On Monday May 6, Former Chilliwack MLA and Mayor John Les posted to social media, that Eldon Unger passed away from a sudden illness.

My friend Eldon Unger passed away suddenly and unexpectedly yesterday. He was 79. Eldon built and developed many residential and commercial projects in the Chilliwack area and beyond. He was a successful businessman, served as an alderman in the then-Township of Chilliwack, was a keen political observer and supporter, and a very good friend and confidante.

Eldon was also a major driving force behind the building of the new Emergency Ward at Chilliwack General Hospital about 20 years ago, raising multiple millions of dollars to launch the process. His business acumen and drive were invaluable in the successful completion of that major improvement to our hospital.

It’s a complete understatement to say he will be missed. My condolences to his wife Sandi and his entire family.

From Sue Knott: This news makes me so profoundly sad. Eldon was such a great friend to me over the years. He did so much for our community. He selflessly gave of his time and energy to leave a lasting legacy in Chilliwack. He will be missed by so many. A true gentleman and a snappy dressy on top of it.