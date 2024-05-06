Emergency Alert Test – It Will Be LOUD On Your Cell, TV and Radio – Wednesday May 8 (LOUD VIDEO)

Victoria – As part of Emergency Preparedness Week, an emergency alert test will be issued to cellphones, television and radio at 10:55 a.m. (Pacific time) on Wednesday, May 8.

The test alert will go to all compatible cellphones, and will interrupt radio and television broadcasts. This test will assess the system’s readiness for an actual emergency and identify any required adjustments.

In 2022, the Province expanded the use of BC Emergency Alerts beyond tsunami warnings to include imminent threats from floods, wildfires and extreme heat emergencies. In addition, the police issue alerts for civil emergencies and Amber Alerts, and the federal government issues emergency alerts for events and hazards related to federal responsibilities, including tornados, thunderstorms, storm surge and hurricanes.

In spring 2024, Natural Resources Canada will launch the Canada Earthquake Early Warning system, which includes issuing emergency alerts. Earthquake early-warning systems rapidly detect earthquakes and can provide crucial seconds of warning before the strong shaking arrives.

During the 2023 wildfire season, the Province issued 24 BC Emergency Alerts that provided timely, potentially life-saving information to people when they needed it.