Chilliwack Visual Artists – Brushstrokes of the Soul – June 5 to July 6

Chilliwack – The CVAA and O’Connor Group Art Gallery present Brushstrokes of the Soul – the paintings of Iryna Kharina & Nino Dobro, June 5 to July 6.

Reception: Saturday June 8 from 1 to 3PM.

“Brushstrokes of the Soul” is a duo painting exhibition representing an artistic dialogue between two artists throughout a variety of beautifully detailed still lifes and landscapes.

The artworks by Iryna Kharina created with stunning technique and precision truly capturing the elegance of the natural beauty and vibrancy of the colors.

Nino Dobro paints the realistic illusions “trompe l’oeil”, tricking the eye of the viewer with the multilayered compositions and over realistic objects. Recognition of the famous great painters such as Rembrandt, Caravaggio, Vermeer, Leonardo and many others revealed in the portraits and supported by the intriguing details.

Artists demonstrate both expressionistic and classic interpretation of the genres revealing mastery of technique and form. The works on the display demonstrate a thorough understanding of form and light evoking a sense of the real beauty. This art show is a both thought and emotion provoking exploration of a timeless art form trough the artists’ perspectives.