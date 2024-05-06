Chilliwack Council – Tuesday May 7 – Firehall Expansion, Leisure Centre Equipment, Towshend Park Concessions

Chilliwack – Chilliwack City COuncil will have a busy Tuesday May 7.

From the city agenda with links:

Recreation and Culture – Townsend Park Concession Operations

Recommendation That Council approve the Contract Services Agreement, as contained within the staff report dated April 23, 2024, for Corner Kicks Concession, to operate the Townsend Park Concession from May 9, 2024 until December 31, 2025; and further, that the Mayor and Corporate Officer be authorized to sign any necessary documentation.

Recreation and Culture – Chilliwack Landing Leisure Centre Strength Equipment Replacement

Recommendation That Council approve the purchase of strength and cardio equipment from LIVunLtd, in the amount of $344,972.45 (plus applicable taxes); and further, that the Mayor and Corporate Officer be authorized to sign any necessary documentation.

Recreation and Culture – Request for Qualifications – Chilliwack Firehall Expansion and Renovation Construction Project

Recommendation That Council authorize staff to forward Request for Proposal documents to the following selected proponents for the “Chilliwack Firehall Expansion and Renovation Construction Project” (the City of Chilliwack is seeking a proponent for the construction of an addition to the Rosedale Firehall and renovation of the existing Fire Department Training Centre garage):