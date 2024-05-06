BC Transit Eyes Chilliwack Among Communities Receiving Electric Busses

Victoria/Chilliwack – More communities in British Columbia will benefit from new electric buses and charging infrastructure. Sixty-six electric buses are on order from two pre-qualified suppliers, Nova Bus and New Flyer. Additionally, nine communities throughout BC have transit electrification infrastructure projects getting started.



In total, BC Transit expects to install approximately 134 new electric bus charging points over the next two years in Chilliwack, Kamloops, Kelowna, the Regional District of Nanaimo, Nelson, Powell River, Sunshine Coast, Victoria and Whistler. Bus allocations to each community will be confirmed as the projects progress.

BC Transit anticipates that the 66 buses will arrive incrementally starting in early 2025 and completing mid-2026. In addition, BC Transit will be procuring more electric buses to support previously announced funding and will share specific details in future announcements. Funding totaling $395.5 million for buses and infrastructure was announced in July 2023.

Costs are shared with the Government of Canada, the Province of British Columbia and local government partners. In total, BC Transit expects to procure 115 new battery electric buses under this funding. Funding from the Government of Canada is being provided through the Zero Emission Transit Fund and the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.



These projects advance BC Transit’s objectives to lower greenhouse gas emissions and are part of the organization’s commitment to meet goals outlined in the Province of British Columbia’s CleanBC roadmap.

For more information about BC Transit, please visit BCTransit.com.