BC Rock and Gem Show – Heritage Park – May 10 to 12

Chilliwack – The British Columbia Lapidary Society hosts the BC Gem Show in BC each year. On the Saturday May 11, it’s the Rocklovers-Round-Up Tailgate Sale, an additional building of dozens of informal sellers.

May 10, 11 & 12

Friday 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Saturday 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sunday 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM



Rocklovers-Round-Up Tailgate Sale One Day Only!

Saturday, May 11

Saturday 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM



Chilliwack Heritage Park

44140 Luckakuck Way

Adults – $6.00

Students (6 – 17) – $2.00

Under 6 (accompanied by an adult) – Free

3 Day Pass – $12.00

School groups please contact their Executive Secretary to book

Tickets available at the door

Parking by Donation to the Salvation Army

