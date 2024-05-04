UPDATE – Construction Complete at Kinghaven – 60 New Supportive Homes for Men Recovering from Addiction and at Risk of Homelessness in Abbotsford

Abbotsford – May 3, 2024 UPDATE – On Friday May3, 2024, Abbotsford Ccouncil had the honour of hosting Minister of Housing, Ravi Kahlon, MLA Pamela Alexis, and Mayor Ross Siemens, announcing the opening of the new 60 unit, Men’s Transitional Housing Program at Kinghaven. The new housing is in addition to the already 38 units Kinghaven have in operation.

The project started in April 2022.

Photo Courtesy Councilor Dave Loewen:

2024 Kinghaven – Dave Loewen – Instagram

APRIL 2022 ORIGINAL STORY – Construction is underway on 60 new supportive homes for men recovering from addiction and at risk of homelessness in Abbotsford.

“This project is an example of how our government is working in partnership to make sure people in need have access to homes with supports to help them get back on their feet,” said Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission. “We are thankful to be working with Kinghaven Peardonville House Society to deliver these much-needed homes.”

Located at 31250 King Rd., the six-storey, wood-frame building will provide 60 studio units, including five accessible units. The main floor of the building will offer a kitchen and dining room along with counselling offices.

“As a city, we are truly grateful for the investments made by the Province to help support the growing needs of our community,” said Henry Braun, mayor of Abbotsford. “Supportive housing at Kinghaven aligns with our Homelessness Action Plan and adds to the continuum of housing in our community, while also supporting the need for additional opportunities to help actively address the battle with substance use.”

The project is the third phase of a development operated by Kinghaven Peardonville House Society. Residents will have access to support services 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including skills training and access to work placements, as well as health, mental-health and addictions services. To date, the society has helped serve and support more than 22,000 men in need.

“Kinghaven Peardonville House Society has been working for more than 50 years with men and women affected by substance-use disorders,” said Daniel Marks, executive director, Kinghaven Peardonville House Society. “We would like to thank all the community partners for their support in making this project a reality. The timing couldn’t be better with the continued opioid epidemic and ever-increasing affordable housing shortage. I’m excited to see the positive impact this new project will have on our community and the people that live within it.”

Construction of the project is estimated to complete in fall 2023.

The supportive housing development will join two other facilities at the site: the George Schmidt Centre, a second-stage transitional housing facility built in 2013, and a treatment centre for men, which has been operating for more than 50 years.