Paving in Abbotsford – George Ferguson Way Between Gladys to Babich from May 5 to 17

Abbotsford – Head’s up Abbotsford drivers, City of Abbotsford – The Hub Of The Fraser Valley will be paving on George Ferguson Way between Gladys to Babich from May 5th to May 17th.

There will be a full closure on George Ferguson Way from Gladys to Montrose on May 5th or 6th evening, weather dependent, from 5pm to 6am.

Following the evening paving, there will be ongoing lane closures along George Ferguson Way during the daytime hours of 7am to 7pm till May 17th.

Please plan alternative routes. All Abbotsford road closures can be found at www.abbotsford.ca/roadclosures.