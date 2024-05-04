IHIT Called to Rural Mission Property – Mission Homicide – Suspect in Custody

Mission – The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called out to a rural property in Mission after a man died overnight.

Shortly before 11PM on Friday May 3, Mission RCMP were notified by the BC Ambulance Service that they were responding to a report of an incident inside a home in the 30000 block of Dewdney Trunk Road. Officers attended the residence, where a 25-year-old man was found unresponsive and could not be resuscitated. A suspect was arrested, and remains in police custody.

Mission RCMP will be working alongside IHIT investigators to continue gathering evidence at the scene.

Anyone who may have information regarding the homicide is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca