GW Graham Enters Agreement with Vancouver Film School

Sardis – G.W. Graham Secondary announce that GW Graham has been selected as an Official Affiliate High School for Vancouver Film School.

GW Graham students and alumni now qualify for 10% tuition reduction for all of their major programs and 50% reduction for all Summer Intensives.

Starting in the fall, VFS and GWG will be collaborating to create an Audition/Portfolio Day where 1-2 students will be awarded a FULL RIDE, 1 YEAR TUITION FREE SCHOLARSHIP for any VFS program.

For more info, reach out to Michael Florizone on Teams@vancouverfilmschool