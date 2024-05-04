Cultus Lake Park Summer Policing Kick-Off Meeting

Cultus Lake – Manager of Corporate Services / Corporate Officer, Rachel Litchfield, led the kick-off meeting with this year’s Seasonal Policing Team, Bylaw Enforcement, Parking Enforcement, Fire Department Chief and volunteer members, as well as the Park’s new Security team, Frontline Integrated Security. The annual meeting creates an opportunity to align enforcement, safety, and educational tactics ahead of the summer season in the park.

The group highlighted the season’s focus on bylaw enforcement to keep the community safe, smoke-free and will take a zero-tolerance approach for consumption of alcohol on beaches and public areas.

RCMP will continue with communications and media releases to heighten public awareness of the importance of water and boating safety which will be shared across the Fraser Valley. The enforcement teams also aim to increase resource collaboration in emergency situations.

Should you have any questions related to bylaw enforcement, please contact Rachel Litchfield, Manager of Corporate Services / Corporate Officer at 604-847-2041 or rachel.litchfield@cultuslake.bc.ca.