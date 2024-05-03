Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool Lands With NFL’s Buffalo Bills

Abbotsford/Buffalo (with files from Buffalo Bills/NFL/TSN) – So much for the rumours that he would come north to the CFL BC Lions or Edmonton Esks.

The Buffalo Bills announced the signing of Chase Claypool on Friday.

The Abbotsford native split last season between the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins.

In a combined 12 games last season, Claypool had eight receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Originally taken with the 49th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, Claypool has appeared in 58 games over four seasons with the Dolphins, Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers. Claypool is an Abbotsford Senior Secondary School grad.

For his career, Claypool has hauled in 175 passes for 2,261 yards and 13 TDs.

From the Bills:

WR Chase Claypool

At 6-4, 238 pounds, Claypool is a big-bodied receiver with over 2,000 receiving yards and 13 TDs since entering the league. Claypool was a second-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2020 NFL Draft and he set the franchise record in Week 5 with his four-touchdown performance.

He finished the 2020 season with 873 yards (4th among rookies) and nine touchdowns (1st among rookies).

Throughout his career, Claypool has had stints with the Steelers (2020-2022), the Bears (2022-23) and Dolphins (2023).

