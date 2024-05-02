UFV Basketball Signs Yale Athlete for 24-25 Season

Abbotsford – WBB: Abbotsford local, Bohn, signs with Cascades:

The University of the Fraser Valley women’s basketball team has added another Abbotsford local, as they announced the signing of Ella Bohn from Yale Secondary School and the Excel Basketball Club.



Bohn, who helped lead the Yale Lions to a fourth-place finish at the 4A provincial championships earlier this year, will join the Cascades for their upcoming 2024-25 Canada West season starting in the fall.



“Ella has been a dynamic offensive player who can really shoot the ball, and on the defensive end of the floor her length allows her to influence shots.” UFV head coach Al Tuchscherer noted. “We think there is a huge upside to her game, and we are really excited to start working with her.”

“I want to have an impact both on and off of the court here at UFV,” Bohn explained on her choice to join the Cascades. “My goal is to improve my skills on the court, push myself to new heights of performance, and to contribute to the team’s success. Ultimately, I want to make the most of this opportunity and strive for excellence in both athletics and academics, while creating lasting memories and friendships along the way.”

“UFV’s strong academic reputation and diverse range of programs offered me the opportunity to pursue my academic interests while also playing basketball at a high level,” Bohn continued. “The basketball program offers a unique blend of competitive athletics and a supportive team environment that aligns perfectly with my passion for the sport. Overall, UFV provided me with the ideal combination of academic excellence, community engagement, and athletic opportunities.”

The UFV Cascades are coming off one of their most successful seasons in recent history, earning a conference bronze medal and a berth in nationals for the first time in 10 years. Now the program looks to continue building on that momentum as they approach their 2024-25 Canada West season this fall.

