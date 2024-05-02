Rail Work Stoppage a Possibility by May 22 – Economic Impact a Reality

Ottawa/Fraser Valley – The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) announced on May 1, that close to 10,000 workers at CN and CPKC have voted to authorize strikes at both companies. Unless parties can reach an agreement, a work stoppage can occur as early as May 22, at 00:01.

At CN, conductors, locomotive engineers, and yard workers have voted 97.6% to authorize a strike, with a 93.3% turnout.

At CPKC, conductors, locomotive engineers, and yard workers have voted 99% to authorize a strike, with a 91.7% turnout.

CN runs through the Fraser Valley on the south side of the Fraser River, CPKC runs on the north side.

And finally, rail traffic controllers – or RTCs – at CPKC have voted 95.3% to authorize a strike, with a 96.6% turnout.

“After six months of negotiations with both companies, we are no closer to reaching a settlement than when we first began. Both companies are trying to strip our collective agreements of safety-critical rest provisions. We are at an impasse, with the companies failing to understand that the Teamsters will never compromise on safety or bargain with Canadian lives,” said Paul Boucher, president of the TCRC.

“A simultaneous work stoppage at both CN and CPKC would disrupt supply chains on a scale Canada has likely never experienced. I would like to make it very clear that provoking a crisis on that scale has not been, and never will be, our goal. The reality is that we would very much like to avoid a work stoppage. With these results, we intend to go back to the bargaining table, work with federal mediators, and do everything in our power to reach a fair deal for our members. A deal that does not compromise on safety – or put profits over people,” added Boucher.

At over 125,000 members, Teamsters Canada is the country’s largest transportation and supply chain union. It’s also the largest union in the federally regulated private sector. They are affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents over 1.2 million workers in North America.

Closer to home:

Anita Huberman, President & CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade, expressed concern over the potential impacts of a railway strike on the economy, highlighting the detrimental effects it could have on ancillary jobs and businesses. She emphasized, “A strike at CPKC and CN would have far-reaching consequences, affecting not only the railway industry but also various sectors dependent on efficient transportation networks.”

In February, CPKC and CN urged the federal labour minister to appoint a conciliator for the bargaining process regarding a new collective agreement for train conductors, engineers, and yard workers. Despite efforts to resolve negotiations, the authorization of a strike underscores the urgency of addressing key issues in the collective bargaining process.

Huberman also raised concerns about Bill C-58, which allows for the use of replacement workers during strikes. “The implementation of Bill C-58 would only exacerbate the situation, causing further disruptions and harm to the economy,” she remarked. “It is crucial for all stakeholders to work towards a mutually beneficial resolution to avoid the adverse impacts of a prolonged labour dispute.”

The Surrey Board of Trade urges all parties involved to prioritize constructive dialogue and reach a fair and timely resolution to prevent disruptions to the supply chain and protect the interests of businesses and workers across Canada.