Gallery 7 Wraps Up 23-24 Season with The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Abbotsford – As their final production of the 2023/2024 “Heart of Community” theatre season, Gallery 7 Theatre is pleased to be presenting Mark Haddon’s The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time as adapted for the stage by Simon Stephens from May 17 to 25, 2024 at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium.

Winner of 7 Olivier Awards and 5 Tony Awards including Best New Play, the play is described as “a beautiful, eloquent, dazzlingly inventive show about the wonders of life” by the Evening Standard, and “a profoundly moving play about adolescence, fractured families, mathematics, colours and lights” by the Independent.

“This past year, we have been telling stories about the ups and downs of living in a community,” explains Managing Artistic Director, Ken Hildebrandt. “This show brilliantly reflects this theme in that it tells a story of a young boy trying to find his place in his family, in his neighbourhood and in the world at large. It’s a highly theatrical show that explores finding hope, discovering potential, and living with limitations, all while underscoring the need for healing and reconciliation. This kind of theatre really excites me!”

Fifteen year-old Christopher excels at math but struggles to interpret the nuances of everyday life. Late at night, he discovers his neighbour’s dog, Wellington, stabbed to death with a garden fork. Determined to solve the mystery of who murdered the pet, Christopher embarks on an epic adventure that takes him outside of his normal life. As he continues in his quest, his world is forever changed.

Playing the role of Christopher is Gallery 7 Theatre newcomer, Jay Tulip. Taking on the role of his father, Ed, is G7 veteran John Dawson while his mother, Judy, is played by Cara White. Elizabeth Seaman, last seen as Sister Margaretta in The Sound of Music plays the role of Christopher’s teacher, Siobhan. Ensemble performers, who play multiple roles through-out the play, are Marie Haak, Sheldon Jeans, Miranda Martin, Aryan Tuknayat, Derek Ward-Hall and Victoria Zator.

Directing this talented cast is Charlene Crawford. Crawford has directed productions of Fiddler on the Roof and The Fantasticks at Gallery 7 Theatre in the past.

“I really wanted to focus on how Christopher sees the world,” explains Crawford. “His love of math seems to run many of his coping mechanisms. The show for me comes down to two questions: how does Christopher experience the world, and how does that affect the world we are creating for him?”

Crawford is supported by a team of highly skilled designers from around the Fraser Valley: Set design is by Hayley Bamford, costume design is by Vicki Bolan, props design is by Shannon Tauber, lighting design is by Nigel Brooke and sound design is by Veda Maharaj. The production is stage managed by Rachel Mackenzie and production photographer is Dianna Lewis.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time will run May 17 & 18, 22 – 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM with matinees on May 18 & 25 at 2:00 PM at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford. A special student-focussed matinee will be held on May 21 at 10:30 AM and is open to the public. The show is recommended for audiences ages 16 & up and contains occasional very strong and coarse language appropriate for the honest and realistic portrayal of the story and characters.

For tickets and more information, please visit www.gallery7theatre.com or call 604-504-5940.