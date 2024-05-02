Chilliwack RCMP Need Your Help in Locating Jylisa Knull

Chilliwack – RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Jylisa Knull who was reported missing on May 2, 2024.

Jylisa Knull was last seen on the evening of May 1, 2024, in Chilliwack. She is associated to a green Honda CRV with BC licence plate NT5 54S.

Description of Jylisa Knull:

29 years-old;

5 ft 5 ins;

140 lbs;

Brown hair;

Brown eyes.

Police are very concerned for Jylisa’s health and well-being.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jylisa Knull is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

File # 2024-17395

2024 RCMP MISSING Jylisa Knull