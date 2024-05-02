17 Year Old Abbotsford Student Recognized as up and coming Comic Book Artist at Calgary Fan Expo – at the Mango Market May 4

Abbotsford/Calgary – 17 year old Robert Bateman student Hannah Bricknell of HB Originals ventured to Calgary this weekend to get further critiques on a draft Comic book that so far, she has spent 370 hours working on for her District Authority Award at Bateman Secondary School in Abbotsford.

The plan is to have this Comic Book ready for distribution by the beginning of June in preparation for the Kelowna Comicon taking place June 22-23 and returning back to Abbotsford just in time for Robert Bateman Secondary Convocation on June 24th

At the Vancouver Fan Expo this year, she had her digital copy reviewed by a number of well known comic book artists such as:

Tom Grummett (Super Man, Superboy, Avengers) https://www.dc.com/talent/tom-grummett

Carl Potts (Dr Strange, Moon Knight) https://www.marvel.com/comics/creators/1863/carl_potts and https://sva.edu/faculty/carl-potts

John Delaney (The Simpsons, Futurama and Scooby Doo) https://leagueofcomicgeeks.com/people/5194/john-delaney/comics

Dave McCaig (Star Wars, The Walking Dead, Invincible) https://imagecomics.com/creators/dave-mc-caig https://www.marvel.com/comics/creators/8331/dave_mccaig

Francine Delgado (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Barbie, Star Wars, Addams Family) https://mbartist.com/collections/francine-delgado-barbie-art-director

Heather Antos (Editor) https://www.heatherantos.com/work

Changes were made based on their input and a draft copy was brought with her to Calgary after handing it into the School District to get any last minute critiques.

The highlights of the weekend included:

Winning a Wacom Tablet based on her drawing skills that will help her to grow while attending UFV starting in September

Having a chance to draw along with Marcelo Matere and John Raiz for a sketching prompt whom both work on Transformers in some capacity (one of her favourite things to draw).

This comic started with a Computer Graphic drawing challenge at the beginning of Grade 11 which then turned into a Mini Novella thanks to her English teacher, (soon to be self-published along side the comic book). This is not her first foray into Illustrating and writing, other published works include Illustrating a childrens book “Jenny Penny has an Elephant” (ISBN#1778010962) and then authoring as well as Illustrating “How to Draw Jenny Penny and Friends” (ISBN#9781738130306), both of which are currently available to purchase.

Having been involved with the Abbotsford Girl Guide organization for over 11 years, she has learned how to present herself well. Hannah currently attends artisan markets and will be available at the Mango Market this Saturday May 4th between 10-3 where she will again be selling her artwork and art prints from the past three years along with pre-made Mother’s Day Cards. After discussions with some of her mentors at the Calgary Fan Expo, Hannah decided she will be having 15 commissioned spots at the Mango Market where for 20 minutes she will hand draw and/or colour custom Mother’s Day Cards for people. She is hoping to do the same thing on May 11th at the Deroche Farmers Market.

Hannah has also decided to attend as a vendor to the next Vancouver Fan Expo in February 2025 where she will be highlighting all of her publications.

Hannah can be contacted via the numbers below or email hboriginalsart@gmail.com with any questions you might have.

Some background on Hannah Bricknell:

17 year old Artist with an IEP for Expressive Language Processing (goes into a dirty room rather than an organized room to respond to questions) but you cannot tell when speaking to you

Honour Roll from Grade 8 onward as well as the Effort Roll

2020 Abbotsford Arty Award, Youth Achievement Award Nominee

Former Junior Handler with the Matsqui Flyball and Agility Club

Has been involved with Girl Guides since she was 6 years of age

Recently accepted a space in the UFV Bachelor of Media Arts program (found out Vancouver Film School feeds into this program so thought better to stay with the program from start to finish)

Her aspirations are to draw for a living in some way either on paper, canvas or digital.

