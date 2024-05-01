Trans Mountain Milestones – May 1 Update – Tankers Should Receive Oil By Month’s End

Calgary/Fraser Valley – May 1, 2024, signifies the commercial commencement date for the Expanded System. As of Wednesday, all deliveries for shippers will be subject to the Expanded System tariff and tolls, and tankers will be able to receive oil from Line 2 by mid-May.



Line fill on the Expanded System continues, and is expected to be completed within the next few weeks. Both the existing and expanded pipelines are now able to transport crude oil and Trans Mountain has the ability to load cargoes from all three berths. As of April 30, 2024, the expanded pipeline is 70 per cent full by volume, and 69 per cent complete by distance.

Recent milestones of the Trans Mountain Expansion Project include:

The “Golden Weld”: On April 11, 2024, at 8:11 pm MST, the Golden Weld occurred near the Mountain 3 Horizontal Directional Drill in the Fraser Valley between Hope and Chilliwack, BC. The Coquihalla – Hope region has some of the most difficult terrain, rugged conditions and sensitive areas along the entire pipeline route.

On April 16, 2024, oil was loaded into Line 2 from Edmonton Terminal at approximately 11:00 am MST. Mechanical Completion: On April 30, 2024, the last of the 42 Leave to Open (LTO) decisions from the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) were granted. This followed various submissions by Trans Mountain including required testing results, inspections and safety information to demonstrate the pipeline and associated facilities could be safely opened for operation. The receipt of the last LTO decision officially marks mechanical completion.

“Trans Mountain has demonstrated that challenging, long linear infrastructure can be built in Canada,” said Dawn Farrell, President and CEO, Trans Mountain Corporation. “With our project management team and contractors, we were able to build 988 kilometres of new pipeline, 193 kilometres of reactivated pipeline, 12 new pump stations, 19 new storage tanks, and three new berths at Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby. We did this while adhering to the highest environmental, safety and social standards including respecting and working with local First Nations and Métis communities throughout the entire process.”

Trans Mountain would like to thank our many contractors and partners including First Nations and Métis communities, local and provincial governments, our parent company Canada Development Investment Corporation (CDEV), our customers, community stakeholders, regulators, and our employees who contributed to this success as we enter operations of our expanded pipeline system.