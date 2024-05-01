Skip to content

Sardis Secondary Mother’s Day Plant Sale – Saturday May 11

Sardis Secondary – The 2024 annual Sardis Secondary Annual Plant Sale. All proceeds to the Sardis Secondary Agriculture Program.

The sale starts 7AM, Saturday May 11 at the Greenhouse at SSS. They take debit, credit or cash.

Facebook information is here.

Sardis Secondary Agriculture and Greenhouse Program/Twitter/April 2023

