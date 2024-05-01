Public Asked to Participate in Mission’s Official Community Plan

Mission, BC—The City of Mission is updating its Official Community Plan and community members are invited to get involved by sharing their priorities in a survey that launched on Engage Mission.

Mission’s Official Community Plan (OCP) is a roadmap for responsible growth and development. The OCP sets a vision for the future, and helps provide guidance for Council, residents, and those who help build our city, ensuring that future planning decisions align with resident and Council priorities.

“It’s clear that our entire region is changing rapidly and that we must be prepared to address the opportunities and challenges that change will bring,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “To do that well, we need to hear from the people of this community to set out our new Official Community Plan.”

Our plan will tell us what important challenges and opportunities the City is facing, becoming a key tool that will shape our communities for the future.

Public input is important to help us update the Official Community Plan, so please tell us what your Mission is.

“There is no more proactive way to play a role in determining our future than to participate in this process,” said Horn. “Help us understand what needs to be preserved, enhanced, and changed here. It’s your home. Have your say!”

Share your feedback on engage.mission.ca.