Nominations Now Open for 2024 – 16th Annual Indigenous Business Awards

Vancouver – British Columbians are encouraged to nominate those who demonstrate excellence in Indigenous entrepreneurship for the 16th annual Indigenous Business Award (IBA) program, announced today by BC Achievement Foundation chair, Walter Pela.

“By nominating deserving entrepreneurs for the Indigenous Business Award, we honour their innovation, resilience, and vital contributions to our provincial economy,” said Pela. “Celebrating Indigenous business excellence shines a spotlight on the achievements of entrepreneurs and inspires future generations.”

“Receiving the Indigenous Business Award transformed my thinking about how I do my work and has planted the seed that I have what it takes to grow my business. The award has given me exposure and it put me on the radar to be noticed. It’s raised my profile, and I have so much deep gratitude for this,” said Marcia Turner, Daxgedim Haanak’ Nation Building, 2023 IBA Recipient.

Nominations are invited from throughout the province and aim to showcase business excellence in the following categories: Young Entrepreneur, Business Partnerships, Community-Owned and Business of the Year awards for one-to-two-people, three-to-10-people, and enterprises with 11-or-more people.

By recognizing outstanding people and businesses, the IBA program highlights Indigenous entrepreneurship while modelling success for others to follow. Now in its 16th year, the program counts over 225 remarkable businesses among its alumni.

The deadline for nominations for the 2024 IBA program is May 31. Visit www.bcachievement.com for more information on the online nomination process and nominate now! Nominations will be reviewed by an independent jury panel that includes program alumni and business leaders.

The 2024 awardees will be announced in September and recognized at a formal gala ceremony held on October 7 at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver. Tickets for the IBA Gala will be available for purchase on August 1. For more information, please visit www.bcachievement.com.

The Indigenous-led 2023-24 IBA program is presented by BC Achievement Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, and is generously supported by Enbridge, YVR, Teck, TD, Vancity, Aquilini, BC Hydro, BC Transit, CN, KPMG, New Relationship Trust, Ovintiv, Seaspan, Shell, Simpcw Resources Group, Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, West Fraser, Dentons, FortisBC, Linde, Pacific Blue Cross, RBC, SFU Beedie School of Business, TELUS and Trans Mountain.