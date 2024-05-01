Knight Road Legacy Receives $925K from Elements Casino for Various Chilliwack Charities and Groups Including Hospice, Ann Davis, CCS and YMCA

Chilliwack – The Knight Road Legacy Association (KRLA) was presented with its largest annual payment from Elements Casino Chilliwack totalling $925,495. Presented during its annual dinner on April 29, the funds will benefit 47 local charities throughout Chilliwack, and neighbouring communities.

This payment is part of a 20-year revenue sharing agreement signed in 2012. Under this agreement, KRLA (the original operator under the name Chilliwack Bingo Association at the former Chilliwack Bingo Hall) will continue to receive a share of slot machine revenue from Elements Casino Chilliwack for another 9 years.

Since its first payment in 2013, the Great Canadian Entertainment gaming facility has paid over $5.2 million to KRLA, to pass along to local charitable and not-for-profit organizations.