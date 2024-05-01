Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival Creates Own Chilliwack Party in the Park – Saturday and Sunday May 4 and 5

Chilliwack – For many Chilliwackians, Party in the Park brings back fond memories.

Now in 2024, the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival along with the Chilliwack BIA are bringing their version of Party in the Park, Saturday, May 4th from 11-8pm & Sunday May 5th from 11-7pm.

Central Community Park

This is a community celebration that EVERYONE is invited to. Help spread the word! @gvfoodtruckfest@downtownchwk

Get your FREE tickets today by visiting the website: greatervanfoodtruckfest.com/events/