Go Fund Me Set Up for Family of Chilliwack Kindergarten Teacher After Sudden Death

Chilliwack – Kara Lefurgy has been teaching kindergarten at Leary Integrated Arts and Technology Elementary School for more than 15 years. Recently her family has been hit with a tragedy and her brother in law has taken to GoFundMe to aid with expenses.

From GoFund Me ( which is at this link).

My name is Trevor Morgan and I am fundraising for my sister Kara Lefurgy, and her three beautiful children.

It is with heavy hearts and utter disbelief that we share the tragic and unexpected passing of my brother-in-law, Ryder Lefurgy, at the young age of 43. He was a devoted husband and doting father to three beautiful children: Theo, Ella, and Lily (ages 11, 14, and 16). Additionally, he was an exceptional brother, friend, and human being.

Unfortunately, in recent years Ryder was unable to secure life insurance due to an unrelated medical condition. This means the unfortunate financial reality is that as they navigate the grief of losing their husband and father, my sister (who is a beloved kindergarten teacher in our community) is burdened with the prospect of providing for their future without his steady income or the reassurance of a life insurance policy.

In honor of Ryder’s memory and the legacy of love and strength he leaves behind, we humbly ask for your support.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly towards easing the immediate financial strain on her grieving family as they navigate life without their beloved husband and father. Additionally, your generosity will provide crucial long-term support, ensuring that they have the resources they need to sustain themselves in the years ahead.

Ryder and my sister Kara were middle-school sweethearts. From a young age, I was lucky to watch their love blossom and their beautiful family grow. He will always remain a cherished member of our family.

I am setting a starting goal of $25,000 but there is no limit to the level of love and support that I want Kara, Lily, Ella and Theo to feel. Let’s unite as a community and ensure financial stability is one less worry for this beautiful family.