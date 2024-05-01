Fraser Valley Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” May 1

Fraser Valley – rime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
PENNELL, Melvin
Age: 45
Height: 5’11” ft
Weight: 186lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: Breach of Undertaking and Driving While Disqualified.
Warrant in effect: April 16, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
RYLE, Randy
Age: 36
Height: 5’9” ft
Weight: 145lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Unlawfully at Large.
Warrant in effect: April 14, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Abbotsford
BONNETT, Karly
Age: 34
Height: 5’6” ft
Weight: 170lbs
Hair: Brown/Blonde
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Possess Control Drugs/Substance x7, Possess Firearm Without License x4, and Possess Firearm knowing Unauthorized.
Warrant in effect: April 23, 2023
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack