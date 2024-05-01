Fraser Valley Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” May 1

Fraser Valley – rime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

PENNELL, Melvin

Age: 45

Height: 5’11” ft

Weight: 186lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Breach of Undertaking and Driving While Disqualified.

Warrant in effect: April 16, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

RYLE, Randy

Age: 36

Height: 5’9” ft

Weight: 145lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Unlawfully at Large.

Warrant in effect: April 14, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Abbotsford

BONNETT, Karly

Crimestoppers BONNETT, Karly

Age: 34

Height: 5’6” ft

Weight: 170lbs

Hair: Brown/Blonde

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Possess Control Drugs/Substance x7, Possess Firearm Without License x4, and Possess Firearm knowing Unauthorized.

Warrant in effect: April 23, 2023

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack