Boston Bar RCMP Seeing Spike in Catalytic Converter Theft, Vehicle Break-ins

Boston Bar – Boston Bar RCMP are advising the public of an increase in vehicle break-ins and thefts of catalytic converters along the Trans Canada Highway between Yale and Boston Bar.

“As the weather is warming up, we’ve noticed a growing number of visitors exploring Alexandra Bridge Provincial Park and our scenic hiking trails in the Canyon,” noted Cst. Kristi Strauss of the Boston Bar RCMP. “As a reminder, when parking your vehicle, opt for well-lit areas or those with lots of people, and ensure all valuables are removed from your vehicle.”

Here are a few tips you can follow to prevent theft of your catalytic converter:

Install anti-theft products like protective cages, alarms and straps designed to deter catalytic converter theft.

Adjust your vehicle security system to detect vibrations, such as those caused by saws.

Be alert for suspicious sounds of electrical tools and individuals beneath vehicles, especially during nighttime or in secluded parking lots.

If you witness or hear any suspicious activity around parked vehicles or in parking lots, please report it to the Boston Bar RCMP non-emergency line at 604-867-9333. If the suspicious activity is currently in progress call 9-1-1 for immediate assistance.