A Prehistoric Adventure with Lightwire’s Dino Light – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – May 16

Chilliwack — Combining dazzling puppetry, stunning visual effects, and mesmerizing choreography, Lightwire brings dinosaurs to life in Dino-Light. On May 16, you will be swept away by a tale of a scientist named Darwin who discovers a wonderful world full of creatures that light up the darkness and keep you on the edge of your seat!

Dino-Light is a beautiful story of self-discovery, incredible adventure, and of course dinosaurs. Through magic, Darwin brings a friendly dinosaur to life. When the dinosaur wanders away from home, he discovers a wonderful world of creatures that help him discover the true meaning of love.

Recipient of the prestigious Jim Henson Foundation grant, Dino-Light is the first feature-length theatrical production created and performed by Lightwire. This company has swept audiences off their feet as the semi-finalists of NBC’s America’s Got Talent and the winners of Tru TV’s Fake Off. This groundbreaking production showcases how they combine theatre and technology to bring stories to life in complete darkness and showcases why they are internationally recognized for their signature brand of electroluminescent artistry.

Blending artistry and technology, Dino-Light is an incredibly unique show that will captivate audiences of all ages. Whether you’re a dinosaur enthusiast or simply looking for a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience, this show promises to ignite your imagination and leave you breathless!

DINO-LIGHT is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on May 16 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $32 for adults, $28 for seniors and $20 for youth, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

DINO-LIGHT is generously sponsored by: Lock’s Pharmacy, Clearly Local Media, Minter Country Garden, The Book Man, The Chilliwack Progress, the British Columbia Arts Council, the BC Touring Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia, and the Department of Canadian Heritage.