Skip to content

UPDATE – CAPTURED – RCMP on the Hunt for Ford Mountain Escapee – Michael Lund

Home
Crime
UPDATE – CAPTURED – RCMP on the Hunt for Ford Mountain Escapee – Michael Lund

Chilliwack Lake Road – Just before 1PM on Tuesday April 30, RCMP informed media that he has been captured.

ORIGINAL STORY – On Monday Night (April 29, 2024 at approximately 11PM), Michael Lund escaped from the Ford Mountain Correctional Centre, located at 57657 Chilliwack Lake Rd.  The Chilliwack RCMP are actively looking for Lund and are requesting that the public be watchful for him as well.

Michael Lund is described as:

  • Height: 6’1”
  • Weight: 175 lbs
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Ethnicity: Caucasian Male
  • 49 years of age

It is believed that LUND has changed clothes since his escape and no clothing description is available. 

The Chilliwack RCMP is warning the public to not approach Lund if he is seen, but to call 9-1-1 immediately. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

2024 Michael Lund – RCMP – Ford Mountain

Share This:

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts