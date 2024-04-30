Chilliwack-Hope MP Official Conservative Nominee for 2025 Federal Election

Chilliwack (with files from CBC) – In a social media blast on Tuesday April 30, Chilliwack-Hope Mark Strahl, MP posted: I’m honoured to be officially nominated as the Conservative Party of Canada – Parti conservateur du Canada candidate for Chilliwack—Hope to run in the next election. It’s truly a privilege to represent the good people of Chilliwack—Hope in Ottawa.

This came on the same day where Conservative MP’s followed leader Pierre Polievre out the door of the chamber at the House of Commons. The leader had called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a “wacko”. The Speaker said that was un-parlaimentary language and should retract that.

CBC reports that Polievre refused, saying only that he agreed to replace “wacko” with “extremist” or “radical.” Poilievre’s refusal prompted the Speaker to remove him. (this was part of the debate surrounding drug policy).

Strahl is Conservative Party Whip.

The next Federal Election is set for the fall of 2025.