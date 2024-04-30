Chawathil First Nation and Ottawa Collaborate on Repairs to 22 Homes

Chawathil First Nation/Ottawa/Hope – Chawathil First Nation with Federal monies, recently completed essential housing repairs to 22 homes within their community. These renovations mark a significant step forward in addressing housing needs and enhancing the quality of life for community members. However, the community recognizes that there is still much work ahead.

After years of grappling with inadequate housing conditions, community leadership undertook a comprehensive review and revitalization of their housing stock. By prioritizing necessary improvements and embarking on a long-term project, the community is poised to make a substantial and enduring impact on the lives of Chawathil First Nation members.

Since 2018, Indigenous Services Canada has invested $3.1 million and Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation has provided $150,000 through the National Housing Strategy’s Affordable Housing Fund for housing renovations.

“We are grateful for our partnership with the Government of Canada. This investment helped Chawathil First Nation improve the livability of homes in our community while having a positive impact on our housing needs. I commend our staff for their hard work to achieve this milestone. With every housing repair, we are building a healthier future for our community.” Norman Florence

Chief, Chawathil First Nation