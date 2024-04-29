RCMP in Chilliwack and Grand Prairie Apprehend Suspect On Child Porn Charges – Will Be Returned to Alberta

Chilliwack/Grand Prairie – On Thursday April 25, the Chilliwack RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit received an urgent call from the Grande Prairie RCMP’s Special Investigations Unit seeking help in locating and apprehending a male. This male was wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for child pornography offenses in Alberta. He had recently arrived in Chilliwack and was attempting to flee the country.

The Chilliwack RCMP, including members of the Serious Crime Unit, the General Investigations Support Team, and the Crime Reduction Unit, swiftly responded to downtown Chilliwack where the male was believed to be. Within a short period of time he was located and arrested without any issues.

The individual is currently being held in custody and will be returned to Alberta to answer to the charges against him. Due to the nature of the investigation, the identity of the male cannot be released to the public at this time.