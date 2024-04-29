Skip to content

RCMP in Chilliwack and Grand Prairie Apprehend Suspect On Child Porn Charges – Will Be Returned to Alberta

Home
Crime
RCMP in Chilliwack and Grand Prairie Apprehend Suspect On Child Porn Charges – Will Be Returned to Alberta

Chilliwack/Grand Prairie – On Thursday April 25, the Chilliwack RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit received an urgent call from the Grande Prairie RCMP’s Special Investigations Unit seeking help in locating and apprehending a male. This male was wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for child pornography offenses in Alberta. He had recently arrived in Chilliwack and was attempting to flee the country.

The Chilliwack RCMP, including members of the Serious Crime Unit, the General Investigations Support Team, and the Crime Reduction Unit, swiftly responded to downtown Chilliwack where the male was believed to be. Within a short period of time he was located and arrested without any issues.

The individual is currently being held in custody and will be returned to Alberta to answer to the charges against him. Due to the nature of the investigation, the identity of the male cannot be released to the public at this time.

This event underscores the Chilliwack RCMP’s dedication to collaborating with other law enforcement agencies, says Cst. Tobi Araki of the Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crimes Unit, we strive to ensure that those who commit crimes against children are held accountable through the court system.

Share This:

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts

2023-24 Chiefs Award Winners

Chilliwack – While the playoffs ended far too soon for the Chilliwack Chiefs, the team celebrated and honoured their 23/24 award winners Here are the