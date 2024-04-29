Inaugural Fraser Valley Economic Summit – UFV Abbotsford – Tuesday May 21- Keynote Speaker, Ken Peacock

Abbotsford – The Fraser Valley Business Coalition announced the official program for the inaugural Fraser Valley Economic Summit taking place at University of the Fraser Valley on May 21st.

The summit will be a gathering of the region’s business leaders and key voices to discuss the future needs of the Fraser Valley, showcase local innovators and current projects, and announce a list of action items on behalf of the Coalition for British Columbia’s next Provincial Government to seize today’s economic opportunity.

Fraser Valley Economic Summit Program:

Date: Tuesday May 21st

Time: 8:30 am-4:00 pm

Location: Evered Hall, Student Union Building University of the Fraser Valley Abbotsford

Keynote Address: Ken Peacock, Senior Vice President and Chief Economist, Business Council of British Columbia

Sponsored by Envision Financial

Expert Panels:

The Building Blocks of Growth – Addressing the Fraser Valley’s Infrastructure Deficit Panel: Featuring Parm Sidhu, General Manager, Abbotsford International Airport (YXX), Kelly Scott, CEO, BC Roadbuilders Association, and Troy Ganzeveled, Elected Councillor Semá:th First Nation.



Fraser Valley Mayors Panel: Featuring Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens, Township of Langley Mayor Eric Woodward, Mission Mayor Paul Horn, and Chilliwack Deputy Mayor Jason Lum. Moderated by Tzeachten First Nation Chief, Derek Epp.

Sponsored by Fortis BC

Seeds of Innovation – Ag Tech and Food Security for all of British Columbia: Featuring Dr. Lenore Newman, Canada Research Chair in Food Security, Stan Vander Waal, Owner of Rainbow Greenhouses and Past Chair of the BC Agriculture Council, Dr. Rahul Singh, Director of Innovation and Technology, BC Centre for Agritech Innovation, and Gavin Dew, Chief Strategy Officer Abbotsford Tech District.

Sponsored by The BC Centre for Agritech Innovation at SFU

Investing in the Fraser Valley’s Workforce and People Panel: Featuring Dr. James Mandigo, Provost and Vice President Academic, University of the Fraser Valley, Dr. David Burns, Associate Vice President Academic, Kwantlen Polytechnic University, Lesa Lacey, Business Manager, Lacey Developments Ltd, and Kim Tamminga, Transformation Business Partner, Marshall Aerospace. Moderated by CBC Journalist Baneet Braich.

The event will also feature a Government Address over lunch.

The Fraser Valley Economic Summit is sponsored by the Abbotsford Tech District with support from Enbridge, the University of the Fraser Valley, Community Futures North and South Fraser, A440 Foundation, MS Productions, and Blackpress Media .

Background:

Four Chambers of Commerce (Langley, Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Mission), representing thousands of private sector members from across the Fraser Valley have united as The Fraser Valley Business Coalition. The Coalition emerges as a unified voice addressing critical issues facing the business community across the Fraser Valley region.

The collective strength and expertise of these four influential business organisations will drive a non-partisan mission of elevating the economic issues impacting the region and its businesses. Together representing thousands of members across the Fraser Valley, the Coalition will work to support, connect and advocate for the needs of local business.

Associated Links:

Registration: https://business.abbotsfordchamber.com/chamber-calendar/Details/fraser-valley-economic-summit-1080563?sourceTypeId=Website

About the Coalition: https://www.abbotsfordchamber.com/fvbc