Celebrating 25 Years of Service for Chilliwack’s “Other Mayor” – Harold Zinke – Streams Foundation Lunch May 11

Chilliwack – “Lets say thank you together” on Saturday 11th May at Chartwell Lynnwood Retirement Residence at 11AM.



Congratulations to Chilliwack’s “Other Mayor” Harold Zinke for 25 years of dedicated services in making Downtown Chilliwack clean and welcoming place for everyone.



No registration required to attend if you are already registered with Streams Foundation Canada socialization community building projects or have already attended our gatherings/events. But if you or anyone you know who wanted to attend and is not already registered with Streams Foundation please email streamsfoundationcanada@gmail.com or text 778-772-2203 and program coordinator Ariel Nickel will assist you.

