2024 Spring Freshet Update – Snow Basin Index at Well Below Normal

Fraser Valley – Even with late April and early May rain, the threat of drought is very real for this summer.

Each spring the City of Abbotsford monitors the levels of the Fraser River during the annual snowmelt season, known as freshet, to assess the flooding risk along the Matsqui Dikes. As of April 1, 2024, the snow basin index in the Fraser River at Hope is below normal at 61 per cent.

Seasonal weather during the snowmelt season is a critical factor in determining the size of freshet, and whether or not flooding will occur. Intense or prolonged rainfall and extreme temperatures are important factors that can lead to larger freshets.

The Matsqui Dikes are designed to prevent water in the Fraser River from entering into Matsqui Prairie; however, residents living in areas along the Matsqui Dikes may experience pooling of water or seepage, due to the pressure difference created by the high-water level.



Seepage pooling is quite common during freshet. To minimize the seepage pooling and/or a boil on your property, please avoid the following activities from May to September near the dikes:

the removal of trees or stumps;

deep cultivation of fields; and

digging holes with machines.

Further information is available from the following sources: