2024 North West Mud Racing Association – Chilliwack Drags – August 17 and 18 (VIDEOS)

Chilliwack – The 2024 NWMRA Chilliwack Race is August 17th & 18th, at Chilliwack Heritage Park, for one of biggest races of the season.

During intermission free posters will be available for the kids. Trucks will be lined up in front of the stands for general admission passes to get pictures and posters signed. Anyone with Pit passes is welcome to go up to the stands or around the pits to get them signature and take pictures of the trucks on the pit side.

It is STRONGLY recommend that you wear ear protection, the front gate does have a limited supply of ear protection for sale.

​Saturday Races start at 1pm

Sunday Races start at Noon

Spectator- General Admission gates open at 11AM on Saturday

Sunday they open at 10AM.

This is a family friendly event,

•NO Alcohol or Drugs

•NO Dogs or pets. We ask you leave them at home, so they don’t have to endure the heat or loud noises.

•Smokers please smoke away from other spectators, and don’t leave your cigarette butts on the ground. Dispose of them properly.

•NO CAMPFIRES only propane fire pits!

Pit Parking is very limited and we ask that only Racers, Pit Crews and Volunteers park in the pit area. Parking passes are $10/day for non-member/ non-racer vehicles that choose to park in the pits. (*Please keep clear of all return lanes and the staging area. Do not park in the way of any race vehicles and do not park in someone else’s campsite.)

Spectator Parking is available at the front of Heritage Park. Parking is by donation as we will have the Salvation Army there assisting with parking. Handicap parking is also available next to the front admissions gate entrance. For Handicap parking enter from Luckakuck Way, into the front parking lot, follow the directions and signs straight through the parking lot and around the buildings to the back.

Event Map: https://static.wixstatic.com/…/CHILLIWACK%202023.png

Facebook info is here.