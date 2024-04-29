2024 Chilliwack Starts Water Restrictions One Month Early in Anticipation of Drought – Starts Wednesday May 1

Chilliwack – The City of Chilliwack will start watering restrictions on May 1st instead of June 1st, as well as revising the number of stages.

This is in anticipation of the combination of low snow pack and drought.

Lawn watering accounts for approximately 30% of Chilliwack’s summer water consumption. In stage 1 watering restrictions, residents with even numbered addresses (ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, 8) may water on Wednesdays and Saturdays between 5-8 am or 7-10 pm, and residents with odd addresses (ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, 9) may water on Thursdays and Sundays, also between 5-8 am or 7-10 pm.

From the Agenda to the City’s Council Meeting of March 19: