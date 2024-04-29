2023-24 Chiefs Award Winners

Chilliwack – While the playoffs ended far too soon for the Chilliwack Chiefs, the team celebrated and honoured their 23/24 award winners

Here are the winners from this season:

Sapphire Creative Rookie of the Year – Caleb Elfering

Joey Potskin Top Scorer Award – Mateo Mrsic

Crunch of the Year – Jack Sparkes

Ross Beebe Scholastic Player of the Year – Hudson Wiles

John Tunnicliffe Most Improved Player Award – Brendan Ruskowski

Unsung Hero Harmony Cup Award by Prime Signs – Matt Argentina

Kel Mor Fan Favorite Award – Vladimir Nikitin

Don Nichols Senior Most Community Minded Award by Younies – Nico Grabas and Harrison Boldt

Bess & Cliff Brew Most Dedicated Player Award – Nathan Morin

Orland Kurtenbach Top Defenseman Award – Brian Morse