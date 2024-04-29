Skip to content

2023-24 Chiefs Award Winners

Chilliwack – While the playoffs ended far too soon for the Chilliwack Chiefs, the team celebrated and honoured their 23/24 award winners

Here are the winners from this season:

  • Sapphire Creative Rookie of the Year – Caleb Elfering
  • Joey Potskin Top Scorer Award – Mateo Mrsic
  • Crunch of the Year – Jack Sparkes
  • Ross Beebe Scholastic Player of the Year – Hudson Wiles
  • John Tunnicliffe Most Improved Player Award – Brendan Ruskowski
  • Unsung Hero Harmony Cup Award by Prime Signs – Matt Argentina
  • Kel Mor Fan Favorite Award – Vladimir Nikitin
  • Don Nichols Senior Most Community Minded Award by Younies – Nico Grabas and Harrison Boldt
  • Bess & Cliff Brew Most Dedicated Player Award – Nathan Morin
  • Orland Kurtenbach Top Defenseman Award – Brian Morse
  • MVP Award – Brady Milburn and Mateo Mrsic

