2023-24 Chiefs Award Winners

Chilliwack – While the playoffs ended far too soon for the Chilliwack Chiefs, the team celebrated and honoured their 23/24 award winners
Here are the winners from this season:
- Sapphire Creative Rookie of the Year – Caleb Elfering
- Joey Potskin Top Scorer Award – Mateo Mrsic
- Crunch of the Year – Jack Sparkes
- Ross Beebe Scholastic Player of the Year – Hudson Wiles
- John Tunnicliffe Most Improved Player Award – Brendan Ruskowski
- Unsung Hero Harmony Cup Award by Prime Signs – Matt Argentina
- Kel Mor Fan Favorite Award – Vladimir Nikitin
- Don Nichols Senior Most Community Minded Award by Younies – Nico Grabas and Harrison Boldt
- Bess & Cliff Brew Most Dedicated Player Award – Nathan Morin
- Orland Kurtenbach Top Defenseman Award – Brian Morse
- MVP Award – Brady Milburn and Mateo Mrsic