Seabird Island – From Amnesty International : May 5 is Red Dress Day, a day to remember and honour missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ peoples (MMIWG2S+). Red Dress Day serves as a painful reminder of the ongoing genocidal crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people and invites solidarity and action.

Sq’éwqel “Seabird Island Band” will hold a Red Dress Gathering on Friday May 3.

This will be at the SIB Gym from 1 to 3 PM.