Abbotsford Canucks Win Game Three in OT Over Colorado – Next Up – Ontario Reign

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Canucks) – Sunday’s game (April 28) against the Colorado Eagles served as the final game in the best-of-3, first-round playoff series. The Canucks looked to close out the series in the win column Sunday afternoon.

No change to netminders for both teams, as Zach Sawchenko kicked off the lineup for the Canucks, and once again faced off against Ivan Prosvetov of the Eagles. Continuing the regular 12 and 6 formations, the defencemen remained the same, with Christian Wolanin and Nick Cicek, Matt Irwin with Filip Johansson, and Akito Hirose alongside Cole McWard.

Upfront, Aatu Räty, Max Sasson, and Linus Karlsson remain a trio, followed by Tristen Nielsen, Sheldon Dries, and Marc Gatcomb. Chase Wouters joins John Stevens and Arshdeep Bains, and Dmitri Zlodeev slotted back into the lineup centering Ty Glover and Cooper Walker.

Both teams playing defense Sundaynight, as the game remained scoreless for a while. Colorado was outshooting the Canucks quite a bit, but when Abbotsford broke loose from playing defensively, Arshdeep Bains was the first to get on the board. 14 minutes into the first period, Max Sasson cut through the defencemen, cross ice passed to Bains, who netted his 2nd of the postseason to put the Canucks up 1, into the second period.

The second period was a goalie’s game, but despite registering some very close chances, no one was able to get the puck past the netminders, and the game remained 1-0 Canucks.

Up by 1, with 20 minutes to go, Zach Sawchenko held on with some unbelievable saves to keep the Canucks in the game. Unfortunately, a late penalty to the Canucks meant that the Eagles would pull their goalie to get a 2-man advantage. Sam Malinski was the hero for the Eagles who tied the game up late, to force overtime.

The overtime lasted 8 minutes before the Canucks found themselves back in the offensive territory, where Arshdeep Bains passed in front, and a deflection off Chase Wouters’ stick found the back of the net to call the game.

The Canucks won game 3, 2-1 in overtime, to launch themselves into the Pacific Division Semifinals against the Ontario Reign.

The Canucks will return home for games 3-5 of the second round against the Reign, beginning on May 8th.

2024 Abbotsford Canucks Game Three vs Colorado April 28