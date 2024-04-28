2024 Run for Mom – Fundraiser for Maturity Department at CGH – May 12

Chilliwack – Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) along with the Chilliwack General Hospital (CGH) are hosting the Annual “Run For Mom” to raise funds for the maternity department in support of mothers and babies. This amazing will take place on Mothers Day, Sunday May 12, 2024, and will feature a 5 km run/walk.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting this event again to support our local maternity department at Chilliwack General Hospital,” said Liz Harris, the Executive Director of the FVHCF. “The Maternity Department at CGH is an essential part of our hospital, and we want to ensure that it has the resources it needs to provide the best care possible to mothers and babies in our community.”

The event is open to runners and walkers of all ages and abilities, and participants are encouraged to form teams and fundraise in advance of the event. The route will take participants down the scenic Rotary Vedder Trail, offering stunning views of the surrounding mountains and rivers.

Come on out and join your local Chilliwack Jets Junior A hockey team in support of all Moms! M&M Meat will be onsite handing out goodies to participants of Run for Mom!

Registration for the Run for Mom event is now open, and interested participants can sign up online at https://www.fvhcf.ca/runformom .

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation is a non-profit organization that raises funds for health care services and programs in the Fraser Valley Regional Hospital District. The Foundation supports the Chilliwack General Hospital, Abbotsford Regional Hospital, Mission Memorial Hospital, Fraser Canyon Hospital, and Hope Hospital.

For More information or to support your local hospital, please visit www.fvhcf.ca or call the FVHCF office at 1-877-661-0314.